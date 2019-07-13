Keeping it clean

Environmental justice works to ensure a healthy environment for all. It means that our health should not suffer because of the environment where we live, work or learn. Environmental injustices are common in Pakistan. The desired quantity of potable water and water for other purposes is never available. Despite the impact of pesticides on the environment and human health, it is becoming more common in farming. Garbage is dumped all over the cities, without regard for how it affects citizens. It is lit on fire in gigantic heaps which spreads pollution and toxic gasses into the atmosphere.

Nothing is being done by district administration and other provincial and local bodies to discourage this dumping and burning garbage within the city or cities and towns. We have environmental tribunals operating across the country, but many are even unaware of their existence. The nation as a whole must strive to take action to address cases of environmental injustice in the country, as the people are the ones who are truly and directly affected when the consequences of such actions bite back.

Hashim Abro, Islamabad