Faisalabad hosts U-17 cricket camp

FAISALABAD: The divisional administration has provided ample opportunities to the players in shape of training of camps and competitions in different in order to polish their talent.

This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad Mehmud Javed Bhatti while distributing cricket kits among the participants of Under-17 cricket summer training camp arranged at Bohranwali Ground by the divisional administration.

MPA Latif Nazar, Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir, ACG Musawar Niazi, former cricket star Saeed Ajmal, coach Anjum Mushtaq were also present on the occasion. Commissioner appreciated the efforts of Divisional Sports Officer and his team for successful holding of Under-17 summer cricket camp.

Former Pakistan cricketer Saeed Ajmal expressed his pleasure over the keen interest of Divisional Commissioner regarding promoting the cricket in the region. He offered his services for providing cricket training to youngsters in academies free of cost.