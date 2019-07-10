ASFF launches smart housing project

KARACHI: Airport Security Force Foundation (ASFF) has launched ASF City Karachi, a smart city project, that offers unique smart features and facilities, an official said on Wednesday.

“This project has been envisaged in pursuit of our commitment to facilitate public with a high standard of living,” Colonel (retd) Habib Khawaja, Director Marketing and Operations and Acting CEO, ASFF, said in a press briefing at a local hotel.

Khawaja said the ASF City Karachi, which was spread over an area of 3,009 acres, was offering plots in different sizes, including 125, 250, 500 square yards.

“Plots will be available at very competitive rates and on easy installments as well. For overseas clients the ASF City has planned an overseas block where their investment will be safe and secure,” he added.

ASFF chief further said bookings would open on July 20 and end on August 30, 2019, while it was expected the possession would be given by 2022.