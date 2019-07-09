IHC acting CJ discusses judge’s video with CJ

ISLAMABAD: Acting Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Amir Farooq Tuesday met Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa and discussed the controversial video of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik leaked out by the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.

According to sources, the meeting lasted 30 minutes.

Justice Amir Farooq arrived at 1:30pm and met the Chief Justice of Pakistan in his chamber. The two judges deliberated on the issue for 30

minutes” a source close to the development confirmed to The News.

Talking to The News, the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice Chairman Syed Amjad Shah said a procedure was available in the law for proceeding against the lower judiciary judges.

He said since the Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik had confessed in his statement the other day and did not deny his meetings with the people in the said video, he should be proceeded against in accordance with the law for violating the code of conduct prescribed for the judges of the lower judiciary. “For this purpose, the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court can proceed against Arshad Malik for the misconduct,” Amjad Shah said.

When told that one of the members of Pakistan Bar Council had proposed that Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa should take suo motu notice of the controversial video, Shah said when a forum was available for taking disciplinary action against a judge of the lower judiciary, then there was no need for asking the CJP to take suo motu notice in this regard.