Opposition forming strategy to send govt packing: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said the opposition parties are forming a joint strategy to send the government packing before November 2019.

Talking to media persons at Parliament House on Monday, Zardari said the government would weaken the Parliament by doing away with the law of production order. He said incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was unwell and should be shifted to his house. Zardari said the future belonged to Bilawal BhuttoZardari and Maryam Nawaz. “Maryam is just like a daughter to me and I have been advising her in the past,” he said.

He said politicians had committed mistakes in the past but now they had learnt from them. The PPP and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were a threat for the incumbent government.Zardari predicted the year 2020 would be a better year for Pakistan.