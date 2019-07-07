close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2019

Protesters demand closure of liquor store

Karachi

A large number of residents, elected representatives and traders of the DHA Phase 2 Extension staged a demonstration demanding the closure of a liquor store in the locality. The locals took out a procession to lodge a protest against the store. They held placards and banners demanding that its licence be cancelled.

Councillor Muhammad Jamil led the procession, while local parliamentarians, including MNA Aftab Siddique, MPA Shehzad Qureshi and MPA Raja Azhar, were also part of the protest.

“Opening the liquor shop has become a law and order issue because the residents are opposing it,” said Jamil. Siddique claimed that the excise department had been issuing licences for liquor stores in exchange for bribes to the tune of billions. The protesters warned that they would take the issue to court.

