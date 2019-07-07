World Bank, KMC officials discuss civic projects

The World Bank (WB) has shown its interest in the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) programme to develop better coordination among different departments of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Officials of the WB held a meeting in this regard with Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project (KNIP) project director Abdul Kabir Kazi and team leader Fawad Malkawi, KMC Metropolitan Commission Dr Saifur Rehman and others.

The participants of the meeting discussed the KNIP, which is being implemented with the financial assistance of the WB, and some other projects in which the WB could assist the authorities in the future.

The metropolitan commissioner said all the organisations that were helping Karachi develop into a better city should be appreciated. He added that the authorities wanted to resolve the problems of Karachi and improve the living standards of the residents of the city.

Dr Rehman informed the WB officials that due to financial constraints, the KMC would not be able to bear the yearly cost of the IFMIS. He said suggesting new projects for the KMC would not help much without making arrangements for their finances.

Speaking of the KNIP, he said the project was the need of the hour and the KMC would greatly benefit from it once it was completed. He remarked that citizens of Karachi would the real beneficiary of the KNIP and similar projects.

The metropolitan commissioner thanked the WB for making efforts with the support of the Sindh government to make different departments of the KMC work on modern lines. “It is also our wish that all the departments of the KMC are computerised,” he said.