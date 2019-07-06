Karamar mountain fire: Court moved to file cases against Wildlife, Forest officials

SWABI: An application was filed on Saturday with the district and sessions judge seeking the registration of FIRs against the officials of the Wildlife and Forest departments for their alleged negligence when fire broke out at the Karamar Mountain in the district in June.

Salim Khan Advocate, former provincial general secretary of Awami National Party (ANP), filed the application with the district and sessions judge who marked it to additional district and sessions judge.

The first hearing of the case is fixed for July 11. The applicant demanded the registration of cases against the sub-divisional wildlife officer, sub-divisional forest officer and officials of the district administration.

He asked the court that the station house officer of the police station concerned be directed to register FIRs against the officials for “criminal negligence and destroying evidence.”

Salim Khan said forests in Karamar (Kalu Khan), Mangal Chai and Chanai (Gadoon belt) near River Indus, forest adjacent to GIK Institute were allegedly “put on fire due to which numerous trees were burnt to ashes, wild life was annihilated and millions of rupees loss was caused to national exchequer.”

The applicant alleged that the officials in question did not take steps to prevent the incident. He said that the officials wanted “to conceal the corruption in the so-called Billion Trees Tsunami project initiated by the provincial government.

The applicant further said that district administration did not serve any show-cause notice to sub-divisional forest officer and sub-divisional wildlife officer. Salim Khan said that before filing the application held a meeting with members of the Swabi Bar Association who endorsed his decision to file the petition and pledged that they would support him in his fight.