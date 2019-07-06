Pak U19 skipper eyes 7-0 sweep against SA

KARACHI: Pakistan under-19 team will look to win the seventh and final one-day match against South Africa to complete a whitewash when the two teams meet at Durban, South Africa on Sunday (today).

Pakistan U19 captain Rohail Nazir wants to finish the series with another dominant victory.

“The players are really performing well since the last tour of Sri Lanka, and I am hopeful that the players will do well and take the series 7-0,” Rohail said.

“The coaches have worked really hard with us to improve our fitness and the game, and that does reflect on our recent performances in the series,” he said.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail, who was named as player of the series against Sri Lanka U19 last month, has scored 317 runs in six matches with four half-centuries.

In the sixth one-day, he hit 94-ball 74 with eight boundaries and a six.

Azam Khan, coach-cum-manager of the team, too was satisfied with team’s performance on the tour, and said that the players are all geared up to win the final match.

“The players have played some exceptional cricket on the South Africa tour as it very difficult to win matches in South African conditions,” he said.