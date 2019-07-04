Football referees course ends

LAHORE: Punjab referees’ course concluded here with participation of more than 45 referees including 7 women. FIFA approved instructor Salahudin Awan conducted the course. Ex-FIFA referee Khurram Shahzad and Arif Siddique were the technical instructors. Certificates were distributed at the end of course.

Instructor Salahudin Awan said on the occasion that role of referees in any game cannot be ignored adding that course has provided a unique opportunity to the young referees of the Punjab.