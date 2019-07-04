ANP flays KP govt for excluding 800 schools from ADP

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has criticised the government for excluding 800 schools from the Annual Development Programme (ADP).

Through a statement issued here, ANP provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak said that exclusion of 800 schools from the ADP exposes the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) priorities.

Babak said that PTI excluded 800 schools from the ADP and cut the education budget by Rs5 billion. He said that abolition of 23 training institutes for teachers was a matter of concern. The ANP leader said the PTI government had announced an education emergency but the steps showed otherwise. He said the government should explain the reasons for excluding 800 schools from ADP at the time when 1500 Maktab schools had already been closed.