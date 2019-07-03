PHC asks KP govt to submit replies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday directed the chief minister, governor and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa information minister to submit replies in a writ petition seeking a court order to declare the provincial government s announcement of Eidul Fitr on the 28th Ramazan an utter violation of the state religion and glory of Islam.
