Judicial Commission recommends 5 names for PHC additional judges

PESHAWAR: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan on Monday recommended five names to Parliamentary Committee for the Peshawar High Court additional judges.

The five recommended judges are Sahibzada Asadullah, Muhammad Tariq Afridi, Additional Advocate General Waqar Ahmad, Naeem Anwar and Ahmad Ali.

Sahibzada Asadullah, son of Sahibzada Amanullah, was born on April 16, 1972, in Swabi district. He did his matriculation from Peshawar Public School in 1989 and FSc from Nisar Shaheed College Risalpur in 1991.

Sahibzada Asadullah did his BA from Islamia College in 1993. He obtained LLB degree from the Frontier Law College in1999.

He started his career as an advocate with senior lawyer Syed Murad Shah Bacha at his home district Swabi in 1999 and then shifted to Peshawar in 2002. He got high court advocate licence in thy year 2002 and Supreme Court lawyer licence in 2012.

Currently, he is a known lawyer for the criminal nature cases. He also has experience in constitutional and civil cases.

Waqar Ahmad belongs to Mardan district and currently is serving as additional advocate general. He did his LLB in 1998 and was appointed as a civil judge in 1999 and then resigned in 2005.

He got his high court licence in 2006 and was appointed as additional advocate general in 2013. He represented the provincial government in many constitutional and important cases.

Muhammad Tariq Afridi advocate hails from Darra Adamkhel and belonged to erstwhile Fata. He did matriculation from Dara Adamkhel and graduation from Islamia College. He got district courts licence in1992 and high court licence in 1994 and Supreme Court in 2011. He was appointed as additional sessions judge in 2003 on lawyers quota and then resigned in 2005. Muhammad Tariq Afridi specializes in civil, criminal and constitutional cases.