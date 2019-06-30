close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
July 1, 2019

NAB Rawalpindi establishes 3,000 CBS

National

July 1, 2019

Islamabad: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has established 3,000 Character Building Societies (CBS) in educational institutions to channelise creative energy of youth towards fight against corruption.

According to NAB spokesman, the anti-corruption watchdog (Rawalpindi) organised seminars, declamation contests, essay writing competition, posters and painting competition in various Universities, Colleges and Schools of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock to enhance awareness against corruption, besides motivating the youth against the menace.

An anti-Corruption awareness lecture was held at Police College Sihala. 350 trainee sub inspectors of FIA and Police attended the session. A detailed lecture regarding NAB ordinance 1999, vision, mission, operational methodology, ambit of NAB, causes of corruption and its ill affects & its impact on economic development.

Participants were advised to be faithful committed, honest and self-accountable. The lecture was followed by concluding remarks of Abaidullah Azam Director A&P NAB Rawalpindi. He said honest people leads to honest society. He elaborated the vision, operations and achievements of NAB. He also highlighted the section 33c of NAO 1999 which empowers NAB to create awareness against the menace of corruption.

