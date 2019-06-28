People offer condolences to Shaukat Yousafzai in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: People from different walks of life turned to the residence of KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai on Friday to offer condolences over the death of his mother.

His mother had died recently. The funeral prayers were offered at the family home in Bisham town in Shangla. She was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard there.

The minister remained at his hometown to receive condolences. He reached the provincial capital on Friday after the Qul for the deceased was offered in Bisham.

Politicians, lawmakers, government officials, journalists and people from other sections of the society visited the official residence of Shaukat Yousafzai located in the Race Course Garden, Peshawar Cantonment and offered fateha for the departed soul.