close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
June 29, 2019

People offer condolences to Shaukat Yousafzai in Peshawar

National

BR
Bureau report
June 29, 2019

PESHAWAR: People from different walks of life turned to the residence of KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai on Friday to offer condolences over the death of his mother.

His mother had died recently. The funeral prayers were offered at the family home in Bisham town in Shangla. She was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard there.

The minister remained at his hometown to receive condolences. He reached the provincial capital on Friday after the Qul for the deceased was offered in Bisham.

Politicians, lawmakers, government officials, journalists and people from other sections of the society visited the official residence of Shaukat Yousafzai located in the Race Course Garden, Peshawar Cantonment and offered fateha for the departed soul.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus