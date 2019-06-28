close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

PHF chief’s brother passes away

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Atif Ayyaz Khokhar, brother of President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary Punjab Hockey Association Col Asif Naz Khokhar, died Friday in Lahore.

Secretary General PHF Asif Bajwa and entire PHF family expressed their deepest sympathies on the sad demise of Atif Khokhar. The funeral of the deceased will be held in DHA Phase V after Zuhur prayers Saturday.

