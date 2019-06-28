Kamran lauds PHF for ensuring Pakistan’s presence in Olympic qualifiers

KARACHI: Olympian Kamran Ashraf has congratulated PHF for ensuring Pakistan’s participation in Tokyo Olympics qualifiers.

In a statement on Friday, he said that it was time for the hockey fraternity to forget all differences and work together to strengthen Pakistan hockey. Getting the nod for participation in Olympic qualifiers is a great achievement, he said and added: “We will have to work hard for the betterment of Pakistan hockey.”

Kamran praised PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Khokhar for providing all possible facilities to the national team despite having meager resources. He said that getting national senior and junior team members jobs was also an achievement. “Unfortunately our players failed to meet the expectations because of which we suffered a lot at the international level,” he added.