close
Sat Jun 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

Kamran lauds PHF for ensuring Pakistan’s presence in Olympic qualifiers

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2019

KARACHI: Olympian Kamran Ashraf has congratulated PHF for ensuring Pakistan’s participation in Tokyo Olympics qualifiers.

In a statement on Friday, he said that it was time for the hockey fraternity to forget all differences and work together to strengthen Pakistan hockey. Getting the nod for participation in Olympic qualifiers is a great achievement, he said and added: “We will have to work hard for the betterment of Pakistan hockey.”

Kamran praised PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Khokhar for providing all possible facilities to the national team despite having meager resources. He said that getting national senior and junior team members jobs was also an achievement. “Unfortunately our players failed to meet the expectations because of which we suffered a lot at the international level,” he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus