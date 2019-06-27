6 injured on road

By Our Correspondent

TOBA TEK SINGH: Six peoples sustained injuries when a van overturned in a bid to save a motorcyclist on Thursday.

The van overturned near a sugar mill on Toba-Chichawatni Road, leaving Kashif Riaz, Bashiran Bibi, Sajida Kashif, Farzana Sabir, Ghulam Shabir and Hifza Rajab wounded.