June 28, 2019

6 injured on road

Peshawar

 
June 28, 2019

By Our Correspondent

TOBA TEK SINGH: Six peoples sustained injuries when a van overturned in a bid to save a motorcyclist on Thursday.

The van overturned near a sugar mill on Toba-Chichawatni Road, leaving Kashif Riaz, Bashiran Bibi, Sajida Kashif, Farzana Sabir, Ghulam Shabir and Hifza Rajab wounded.

