6 injured on road

By Our Correspondent
TOBA TEK SINGH: Six peoples sustained injuries when a van overturned in a bid to save a motorcyclist on Thursday.
The van overturned near a sugar mill on Toba-Chichawatni Road, leaving Kashif Riaz, Bashiran Bibi, Sajida Kashif, Farzana Sabir, Ghulam Shabir and Hifza Rajab wounded.
