Martyrs’ families given Rs2m cheques

GHALLANAI: A senior official on Thursday distributed compensatory cheques among the families of martyred and injured cops.In this regard, a ceremony was held here at the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mohmand tribal district, Syed Saiful Islam. Officials of Mohmand Riffles and line departments were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the ADC said that thousands of soldiers laid down their lives for the restoration of peace in the country.He added that the grant was a token of compensation to the families as there was no price of human beings. Those who received the cheques were Wajid Khan, Sadiq Shah, Yaseen, widow of Sherzada and Alamgir Khan.