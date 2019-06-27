close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2019

Martyrs’ families given Rs2m cheques

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2019

GHALLANAI: A senior official on Thursday distributed compensatory cheques among the families of martyred and injured cops.In this regard, a ceremony was held here at the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mohmand tribal district, Syed Saiful Islam. Officials of Mohmand Riffles and line departments were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the ADC said that thousands of soldiers laid down their lives for the restoration of peace in the country.He added that the grant was a token of compensation to the families as there was no price of human beings. Those who received the cheques were Wajid Khan, Sadiq Shah, Yaseen, widow of Sherzada and Alamgir Khan.

