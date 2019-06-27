BRT PUM closed down despite PHC restraining orders

PESHAWAR: Despite the court’s restraining orders, the bureaucracy continued with its plan to cover up potholes in the Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Corridor Project and closed down the Project Management Unit (PMU) in the Transport and Mass Transit Department (TMTD).

The TMTD has also constituted a four-member committee to carry out the handing and taking over of the assets of the PMU in the department.

However, the project director of the PMU in the TMTD has approached the chief secretary through proper channel to invite his attention to the issue which may cause embarrassment to the government and create legal problems for the already much-criticised BRT project.

It is to be noted that the BRT PMU in TMTD has become an eyesore for the bureaucracy associated with the flagship project in the province after the performance audit report of the Auditor General of Pakistan issued on May 23. It was indicated in the report that the PMU had informed the quarters concerned about the design changes and other anomalies in the project which led to the loss of millions.

The PMU management was earlier this month informed that the unit was being closed down as the BRT project has been completed. It was directed to submit the PC-VI (Project Completion Report) of the PMU so that it could be shut even though funds were provided for the BRT construction for another year. The provincial government has also allocated Rs1.7 billion as the last installment of its share for the BRT in the Annual Development Programme for the next financial year.

The PMU head, however, did not submit the PC-IV and instead wrote to the finance minister and other quarters concerned in this regard.

However, the PMU through an “Immediate” letter No SO (G)/TD/ I 0-3/Procurement/ Dated: 25-06-2019 4481-84, has been informed that the project life cycle would culminate on June 30, 2019 and directed to hand over all physical assets, official record, data and any other thing related with the project to the notified committee before June 30 with the inventory duly signed by PD PMU for BRT. The PMU PD was also directed to submit PC-IV before the deadline of June 30.

The committee constituted for the handing and taking over of physical assets and record pertaining to PMU-BRT project include deputy secretary, chairman, senior planning officer and section officer (development) as members and section officer (general) as member and convener.

The PD in his appeal to chief secretary on Thursday pointed out that the PMU in TMTD was created to manage the Detailed Engineering Design Consultants and to Coordinate, Supervise and Oversee the Civil Work activities of Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

In his appeal, he said there was still considerable amount of civil works left and for its successful and timely completion, the continued role of PMU is absolutely essential. He added that the transport department has sought premature PC-IV (Project Completion Report) without any prior notice.

It said that PMU is supposed to be absorbed as the human resource of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority (KPUMA), and the 6th KPUMA Board meeting held on 7th January under the chairmanship of Chief Minister took key decisions regarding the establishment of KPUMA, but even after six months the Authority has not yet been set up.

It added that the PMU was also kept out of the Regularization Act while other projects in the Transport Department were included in the law.

The appeal noted that upon the exclusion of PMU from the Regularization Act, PMU has resultantly filed the W.P. 3429/2018 and 3428/2018 for absorption in KPUMA which are under consideration in the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

It noted that adverse actions are being undertaken against the PMU employees in violation of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Order Sheet of December 20, 2018 that restrained the department from any such actions.

The PMU PD asked the chief secretary to look into the matter based on ground realities in the best interest of the BRT project and avoid “unwanted media attention”.