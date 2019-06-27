Economists weigh on Pakistan’s economic crisis, new budget

Karachi: The Institute of Historical and Social Research held a seminar titled ‘Present Economic Crisis and the Budget 2019-20’ at the Zaki Hasan Auditorium, Jinnah Medical and Dental College, Karachi.

Dr. Riaz Ahmed Shaikh, Dr. Syed Jaffar Ahmad, Mr. Karamat Ali and Dr. S Akbar Zaidi were the speakers who reflected on current economic crisis in Pakistan, how it should be understood, and effects of the federal and provincial budgets 2019-2020 on the larger population.

The speaker presentations were followed by a dynamic question and answer session, in which linkages of the current economic crisis with the imperialist world order, importance of provincialization and the details of Pakistan’s economic agreements with IMF were discussed.The seminar was attended by students, civil society organizations and intelligentsia.***