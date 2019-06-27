WAR hails legal victory in minor girl’s sexual abuse and murder case

The War Against Rape (WAR) has hailed what it called a “legal victory” in the incest and murder case of a seven-year-old girl as four men, including a brother-in-law of the victim, were sentenced death by Judge Nasim Akhtar of Anti-Terrorism Court No. 17, said a press release on Thursday.

The four had been booked in an FIR (No. 389/2018), which was lodged at the Sachal Goth police station, under sections 302 (murder), 376 and (i)/34 (punishment of rape and common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

“WAR commends the untiring efforts, dedication and commitment of its team, including its advocate, Ms. Asia Munir who along with Ms. Hina, AGP respectively ensures that the perpetrators of the heinous crime of incest and murder shouldn’t go unpunished,” said the press release. It added that WAR was currently providing rights-based holistic services, including free legal aid and psycho-social counseling, in 16 cases.