PJBC to donate fire tender, ambulance to KU

The Pakistan-Japan Business Council on Thursday announced it would donate a fire tender and an ambulance to Karachi University, according to the varsity’s spokesperson.

This announced made by PJBC Chairman Rana Abid Hussain during a meeting with KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at his office while discussing the prospects of mutual cooperation between the KU and the PJBC.

He was interested in initiating students and faculty exchange programs between Japanese educational institutions and Karachi University. PJBC Chairman Hussain invited VC Professor Iraqi to visit Japan to further enhance the collaboration and prospect of execution of proposed plans during the meeting.

Hussain appreciated the facilities being provided to the students at the campus and also lauded Professor Iraqi’s initiatives of providing freeship to special persons. The PJBC chairman also offered his support for promoting sports activities on the campus and said that games like Sumo and Malakhra wrestling at the KU could get the attention of various Japanese sport’s promoting organisations.

He emphasised cultural promotion and urged that KU’s students should learn the Japanese language to avail the offer of the Japanese government of around 10,000 jobs on an annual basis.

“I will be more than happy to see maximum university students getting jobs in Japan and I will like to play the role of a bridge if required, but the interested students should learn Japanese to avail this opportunity.”

Professor Iraqi said that Karachi University and the Consulate General of Japan in Karachi had decided to educate students in the Japanese language at the campus and also inked documents in this regard. However, he mentioned that the project was yet to yield fruitful results due to some unavoidable reasons.

He vowed that he would look into the matter and make sure that necessary measures were taken to implement Japanese language classes on campus. He also thanked the PJBC chairman for taking a keen interest in the education sector and his plan to provide jobs for KU students in Japan.