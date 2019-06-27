close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2019

PSX to open office in Peshawar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will soon establish a representative office (branch) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This was revealed by the chairman Pakistan Stock Exchange Sulaiman S Mehdi at a meeting with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Minister Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra at the Pakhtunkhwa House. While discussing various possibilities of investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the chief minister also agreed to attend the Gong Ceremony of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus