PSX to open office in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will soon establish a representative office (branch) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This was revealed by the chairman Pakistan Stock Exchange Sulaiman S Mehdi at a meeting with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Minister Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra at the Pakhtunkhwa House. While discussing various possibilities of investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the chief minister also agreed to attend the Gong Ceremony of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).