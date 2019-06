Ahmed maintains winning run in SNGPL Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Heavy schedule was on the cards Wednesday in the 3rd All-Pakistan SNGPL Tennis Championship at the PTF Complex here.

Exciting pre-quarterfinals and quarterfinals were witnessed in the event. Ahmed Ch continued his winning streak in the men’s singles event causing another upset eliminating 6th seed Hira Ashiq 6-4, 6-4, and will now face Shahzad Khan in the first semifinal. Shahzad Khan toiled hard to win his match against Mudassir Murtaza in a two set match 6-3, 7-5. Second semi-final will be played between Muzamil and Abid Ali Akbar.

Results: Ladies singles pre-quarterfinals: Sarah Mansoor w/o Qudsia Raja; Mariam Mriza bt Marukh Farooqi 6-0, 6-1; Esha Jawad bt Zara Umer 6-3, 6-4; Mehaq Khokhar bt Syeda eraj Batool Zaida 6-2, 6-0; Zahra Suleman w/o Uzma Waqar; Noor Malik w/o Aleem Azina; Hania Nabeel bt Shiza sajid 6-1,6-0; Sara Mehboob Khan w/o Shaida.

Men’s singles quarterfinals: Ahmed Chaudhary bt Hira Ashiq 6-4, 6-4; Shahzad Khan bt Mudassir Murtaza 6-3, 7-5; Abid Ali Akbar bt Yousaf Ali, 6-4, 6-0: Muzammil Murtaza bt Barkatullah 6-3, 7-5.

Men’s doubles pre-quarterfinals: Yousaf Khalil/Huzaifa Abdur Rehman bt ijaz Khan/ Barkatullah 6-2, 6-4; Abdal Haider/Babar Ali Akbar bt Shakir Ullah/Abbas khan 6-4, 6-4; Noman Aftab/Yousaf Ch bt Ikram Ullah/Tahir Ullah 6-1, 6-4; Ahmed Babar/Saqib bt Shaheen Mehmood & Shahid Afridi 6-3, 3-6, 11- 9.

Men’s doubles quarterfinals: Shahzad/M. Abid bt Yousaf Khlail/Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 6-4,6-2; Hira Ashiq/Malik Abdul Rehman bt Babar Ali Akbar/ Abdal Haider 6-2,6-1.

Girls u-18 singles quarterfinals: Azeena Aleem bt Sara Khan 6-3, 1-6, 6-3; Sheeza Sajid bt Aleem Sahar 6-2, 6-3.

Boys u-18 singles quarterfinals: Ahmed Kamil bt M.Huzaifa Khan 6-0, 6-1; Aqib Hayat (SNGPL) bt Faizan faiz 6-1, 6-1; Subhan Bin Salik bt M. Abdullah 6-1, 6-1; Sami Zaib (SNGPL) bt Nalaan Abbas 6-1, 6-2.

Boys u-16 singles pre-quarterfinals: Nilan Abbas bt Hasham Khan 6-1, 6-1: Uzair Khan bt Hamza Asim 4-6, 6-1, 6-3: Faizan Faiz bt Bilal Asim 7-5, 6-4: Huzaifa Khan bt Rizwan faiz 6-1, 6-3: Sami Zaib bt Zeeshan Tariq 6-1, 6-3: Hassan Ali bt M. Talha 6-1, 6-3: Sulman Shakeel bt huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-3, 6-3: Hamid Israr bt Zeeshan Omer 6-4, 6-4.

Boys u-14 singles quarterfinals: Hamid Israr bt Hamza Jawad 4-1, 2-4, 4-0; Huzaima A Rehman bt Ahmed Nael Qureshi 4-1, 4-2; Zeeshan Omer bt Bilal Asim 1-4, 4-2, 5-3 (6); Uzair Khan bt Shahsawar 4-1, 4-2.

Boys and girls u-12 singles pre-quarterfinals: Hamza Roman bt M. Haaziq 6-1; Ali Zain bt Amna Ali 6-2; Shahsawar bt Hania Minhas 6-2; Moaez Gul bt Abu Bakar 6-2; Hammad Masood bt Alina Suleman 6-1; Subhan Sehar W/O Hamza Ali Rizwan; Amir Mazari w/o Sheeza; Asad Bt Abdul Malik 6-2.

Boys and girls u-10 singles quarterfinals: Homza Roman (SNGPL) bt Mahnoor Farooqi 4-0, 4-0; Amir Mazari bt Abdul Rehman 4-0, 4-1; Hania Minhas Bt M. Haziq 4-1, 4-1; Nabeel W/O Hamza ali Rizwan.