Logo of 33rd National Games unveiled

PESHAWAR: Provincial Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan unveiled logo of the 33rdNational Games amidst great fun and joys at the Peshawar Sports Complex on Wednesday.

The colourful ceremony was largely attended by members of the national and provincial assemblies, Secretary General Pakistan Olympic Association Khalid Mehmood, POA nominee Jehangir Ahmad, MD Tourism Corporation and Vice Chairman of the National Games Junaid Khan, DG Sports Asfandyar Khan, members of the Olympic family, organising Secretary of the Games Zulfiqar Ali Butt, president of the Games Syed Aqil Shah, former and current international players.

Atif Khan in his speech said the government is providing opportunities for youth to grow and work for the country.

He said all resources would be utilised to provide best available facilities to the 10,000 plus players of the 33rd National Games scheduled to be held in Peshawar from Oct 26 to Nov 1, 2019.