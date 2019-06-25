Girl students shine as BISE Peshawar declares SSC results

PESHAWAR: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar, declared results of Secondary School Certificate Examination 2019 here on Tuesday.

The results were announced at an award distribution ceremony for the position holding students by Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Arshad Khan as chief guest. BISE Peshawar chairman Bashir Khan Yousafzai and parents of the position holders were also present on the occasion.

According to the result, a total of 74,877 students appeared in the examination and 62,568 were declared pass, putting the pass percentage at 83.56.

In the Science group, a total of 55,705 students appeared and 49,277 passed with a pass percentage of 88.46.

Similarly, in the Humanities group a total of 19,086 students appeared in the examination. And around 13,246 of them qualified the exam with a pass percentage 69.40.

Fauzia Absar, daughter of Absar Ahmad, a student of the Forward Public School for Girls Hayatabad, topped the board by securing 1060 out of total 1100 marks .

Malik Wahab Ali, son of Dr Iftikhar Ali, a student of Peshawar Model School Boys-V, Kohat Road Peshawar, and Lubaba Yunas, daughter of Muhammad Younas, a student of Peshawar Model Girls High School-II Dilazak Road, Peshawar, shared the second position by obtaining 1056 marks each.

Sidra Ubaid, daughter of Ubaidullah, a student of Peshawar Model Girls High School-II Dilazak Road Peshawar, stood third in the board. She obtained 1055 marks.

Moreover, the Humanities group was topped by Idrees Bakhtyar, son of Rahmatullah, a student of Usmania Children Academy, Nauthia Jadeed. He secured 984 marks.

The second position was obtained by Mah Roosha Khan, a daughter of Ajoon Khan and a student of University Model School, by securing 976 marks.

Zainab, daughter of Hakim Khan, a student of Agricultural Universal Public School and College (Girls) Peshawar, stood third by obtaining 966 marks.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Education Arshad Khan supported the reintroduction of composite examination system for 9th and 10th classes. He said it was a step towards international standard.

The official was of the opinion that the Education Department was focusing on conceptual system of learning instead of memorisation system. For the purpose, he said the assessment system at grade five and eight was also being reintroduced.

He said that the decisions were also aimed at discouraging the growing commercialism in the private schools. The official rejected the reservations of the parents and private schools and said the department would go ahead with implementation of the decisions. He also counted certain steps for promotion of education in the province.

Bashir Khan, chairman of the board, lauded his board employees for producing what he termed a fair and transparent result. He said that the information technology wing of the board has also improved a lot and it has become an example for other boards of the province.

The chairman also listed some achievements and reforms in the board. He said that the paper checking system was kept completely secret and transparent. “The papers of the position holder students were got validated from other boards,” he said.

He said the board was planning to train teachers in paper checking. Currently the papers were checked by subject specialists, explained the chairman.