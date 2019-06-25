close
Wed Jun 26, 2019
Bureau report
June 26, 2019

UNHCR organises blood donation camp in Peshawar

National

PESHAWAR: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the UN Refugee Agency, in collaboration with Town-III administration, Peshawar, and Hamza Foundation Welfare Thalassaemia Hospital and Blood Services Peshawar organised a blood donation camp. The blood donation camp was organised at the University Town Club as part of the World Refugee Day events, said a press release. A number of volunteers and UNHCR and its partner staff came forward and donated blood at the camp. The blood collected from the healthy individuals will be provided to 1184 registered patients of thalassaemia, haemophilia and blood cancer patients.

Founder Chairman Hamza Foundation Ijaz Ali Khan and Medical Director Hamza Foundation Dr Tariq Khan thanked the UNHCR Peshawar for arranging the camp. Nazim of Peshawar Town-III Ali Muhammad Arbab supported the UNHCR work for Afghan Refugees in the city.

He signed a statement of solidarity Cities #WithRefugees and joined UNHCR campaign that invites cities and local authorities all over the world, working to promote inclusion, support refugees and bring communities together.

