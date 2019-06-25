Malir jail officer, two inmates booked for murder of under-trial prisoner

Police on Tuesday registered a case against a jail police official and two prisoners over an alleged murder of a prisoner.

According to police officials, an under-trial prisoner, 22-year-old Sagheer Tanoli, was killed in District Jail Malir on the night between June 21 and June 22. The jail officials had told the family that he died of cardiac arrest, however, the family found several torture marks on his body.

The body was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors confirmed that he was tortured to death. The family members staged a protest on Monday over the incident outside the Karachi Press Club.

While taking a notice of the incident, the acting DIG of the Zone South, Amir Farooqi, ordered the registration of a case. Upon which, the Shah Latif police on Tuesday registered a case against Jail police duty officer, Naseem Shajra, and two prisoners, Omair alias Mushka and Nasarullah.

According to the victim's family, Tanoli was arrested by the police on June 12 in a robbery case and later he was sent on jail custody by a court on June 13. The family claimed that the nominated suspects’ first tortured Tanoli and they later killed him by giving him a toxic injection. The police said that both the nominated suspects in the case would be arrested and raids were underway to arrest the jail police official.