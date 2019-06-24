Save Layyah, Rajanpur from Indus River erosion: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the department concerned to take necessary steps for saving certain areas of Layyah and Rajanpur from the erosion of Indus River and asked the irrigation department to take steps by conducting a model study in this regard.

Assembly members from Dera Ghazi Khan Division called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed problems of their constituencies, development schemes and public welfare programmes in detail.

They also presented various proposals about the development projects and the solution of problems in their areas. The chief minister issued on-the-spot instructions for the solution of constituencies’ related problems and development schemes relating to the assembly members who also congratulated Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for presenting the best budget having 35 percent allocation for the development of Southern Punjab. They regretted that development of southern Punjab areas was badly ignored by the previous governments and the credit went to the PTI government that it had given the rights of southern Punjab back to it under the leadership of Usman Buzdar.

The chief minister announced setting up a university in every district in phases and said that it would be established in the district where there was no university. Universities will also be set up in Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur, he added. He said that decision had been made to make merit-based recruitments on the vacant posts of Border Military Police in a transparent manner.

Ribbons of exhibitory projects were cut during the previous tenure but the PTI government eliminated this wrong ritual. The present infrastructure of irrigation department will be restored, he added.