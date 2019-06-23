APC to decide charter of economy: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president and President Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari Sunday said all the opposition parties were bound to follow the narrative in the all parties of conference.

In a media talk on his arrival at the Parliament House, media persons asked him is views on statement of Maryam Nawaz on charter of economy. Zardari said Maryam Nawaz is his daughter but the opposition’s narrative will be that which emerges in the all parties conference. He said Maryam will also follow the combined opposition’s stance.

“We will follow the collective decision of opposition in the APC,” he said. When asked whether he stood with the narrative of Nawaz Sharif or Shahbaz Sharif, Zardari replied that he will follow the narrative of the combined opposition. Asked reconciliation, Zardari said it is out of question now.

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani held a meeting with the PPP co-chairman at the chamber of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Parliament House.

Dr Abdul Qayyum Soomro was also present in the meeting. The meeting was important as agenda of removal of Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate chairman is also on the agenda of the all parties conference which is scheduled to be held on June 26 in Islamabad.

The ANP had already made a demand of replacing Sadiq Sanjrani and the opposition has decided to take up this matter into the APC.