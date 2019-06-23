PMA criticises PHC affairs

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has criticized Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) for allegedly promoting favouritism in the appointment of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and filling of other posts as it called only previous government’s favourite candidates for interviews.

According to a press release, PMA’s executive council has also criticized the PHC for accommodating the ex-CEO, "who was responsible for the decline of the institution." The PMA also rejected the provisions of the Medical Teaching Institutions’ Act whereby it proposed abolition of doctors’ government service and pension benefits after retirement.