CITY PULSE: The Summer Show

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘The Summer Show’, featuring works from Rehana and Shakil Saigol’s premium collection of modern and contemporary Pakistani artists (1952-2013), until June 27. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Being

The VM Art Gallery is hosting Maheerah Ali and Usman Malik’s exhibition titled ‘Being’ until June 26. Call 021-34948088 for more information.

The Grid

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Adnan Ali, Amara Sikander, Fatima Baig, Mahoor Jamal, Mariam Jajja and Sara Bokhari’s digital art show titled ‘The Grid’ until June 24. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Invisible Visible Light Dark

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Rahman Zada and Salman Khan’s art exhibition titled ‘Invisible Visible Light Dark’ until June 26. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Parde Mein Rehne Do

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Ghulam Hussain’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’ from July 2 to July 10. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

T2F is screening ‘The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks’ at 7pm on June 26 at the Faraar Gallery. In this film, an African-American woman becomes an unwitting pioneer for medical breakthroughs when her cells are used to create the first immortal human cell line in the early 1950s. Call 021-35389043 for more information.

Labyrinth

The Koel Gallery is hosting Shaukat Ali’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Labyrinth’ from June 25 to July 5. Call 021-35831292 for more information.