OC
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2019

Three men die after truck rams into their motorbike near Port Qasim

Karachi

Three friends died in a road tragedy in a Bin Qasim Town locality on Sunday. According to police officials, the accident took place near the Hassan Shah shrine in the vicinity of the Port Qasim, within the limits of the Bin Qasim police station.

Police officials said that the accident occurred when a speeding trailer truck rammed into the motorcycle the friends were travelling on, resulting in critical injuries to the three. The friends were being transported to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for urgent medical attention, but they succumbed to their injuries before they could reach the hospital.

Police said that the driver responsible for the accident had managed to escape from the scene of the accident, while the officials have impounded his trailer truck, adding that they were looking for the driver.

The deceased friends were identified as 38-year-old Siddiq, 36-year-old Hasnain and 45-year-old Ameer Mavia. Police officials said that the victims were employees of a private steel mill, adding that the accident took place when they were returning to their homes from work.

Jauhar accident

An 18-year-old man identified as Sunny died while his friend identified as 17-year-old Safdar was injured after a speeding car hit their motorcycle in Block-12 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The deceased and the injured were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for conducting a post-mortem examination and urgent medical attention respectively.

Another hit-and-run

Twenty-two-year-old Naimatullah was killed while his friend identified as 18-year-old Khan Agha was injured after a speeding car hit their motorcycle at the Native Jetty Bridge, within the limits of the Jackson police station. The deceased and the injured were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for conducting a post-mortem examination and urgent medical attention respectively.

