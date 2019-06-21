close
Sat Jun 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

Terrorist, two smugglers arrested in Peshawar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 22, 2019

PESHAWAR: The police on Friday arrested an alleged terrorist, two smugglers and recovered 75 rifles during separate actions in the provincial capital.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural, Sahibzada Sajjad told reporters that a wanted terrorist Gohar was arrested during an action in the limits of Inqilab Police Station. The official said the arrested terrorist was living in the area using a fake name. The official said the held terrorist was carrying head money of Rs500,000.

Meanwhile, acting SP City Abdul Salam told reporters that police during another action in the limits of Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station foiled a smuggling bid and arrested two accused, including an Afghan national. The official said the cops stopped a car and recovered 75 rifles during the search. The official said two alleged smugglers Lal Mohammad and Sher Rehman were arrested. An official said the held smugglers confessed to smuggling weapons from across the border.

