Karim replaces Qazi as CCPO Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Special Branch, Karim Khan was posted new capital city police officer, replacing Qazi Jamilur Rehman.

Qazi Jamil was posted DIG Special Branch, where he had already served before being posted as CCPO. He was posted head of the Peshawar Police in April 2018. During his tenure as CCPO, Qazi Jamil ran a campaign against drugs, especially ice. All the SPs, SDPOs and SHOs were directed to go after the drug dealers. Around 29 kg of ice were recovered by the capital city police during the last few months, the highest figures in the last several years. Peshawar remained on top in the recovery of ice in 2018, followed by Mardan. Qazi Jamil has now been replaced by Karim Khan, who has served as SSP Operations and SP Rural in Peshawar in the past. He is considered to be a good operational commander.