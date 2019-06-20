close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
June 21, 2019

COAS reaches London on official visit

Top Story

A
APP
June 21, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) reached London on an official visit on Thursday, Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor said on his official twitter handle.

The COAS will interact with senior British Civil-Military leadership to discuss matters of mutual interest including evolving geo-strategic environment, defence and security, he added.

