COAS reaches London on official visit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) reached London on an official visit on Thursday, Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor said on his official twitter handle.
The COAS will interact with senior British Civil-Military leadership to discuss matters of mutual interest including evolving geo-strategic environment, defence and security, he added.
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) reached London on an official visit on Thursday, Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor said on his official twitter handle.
The COAS will interact with senior British Civil-Military leadership to discuss matters of mutual interest including evolving geo-strategic environment, defence and security, he added.