QWP leader terms budget anti-people

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial chief Sikandar Sherpao on Thursday termed the budget as anti-people.

“The people have rejected the so-called budget. The miseries of crises-hit province will further increase,” Sikandar Sherpao feared as he addressed a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club. QWP leaders Hashim Babar, Tariq Khan and Ali Rahman, candidate for PK-105, were also present on the occasion.

The QWP leader said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been neglected in the federal budget and full concentration was given to the development of the Punjab.

“The terror-hit province has been ignored while funds have been allocated for Karachi and other cities,” he explained. He added the PTI rulers were deceiving the innocent people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on different pretexts. Sikandar Sherpao added the PTI leaders had claimed to cut the expenditure.

“Contrary to their claims the expenditure of President’s House and Prime Minister’s House have increased,” he added. He also criticized the provincial government for imposing tax on different items.