The Rangers spokesman said that a ceremony of handing over the valuables snatched from victims by criminals was held at the Anti-Terrorists Wing at the Rangers Headquarters.
The valuables were recovered from suspects by Rangers’ soldiers during their raids. The recovered valuables were handed over to the victims after carrying out thorough verification. The items handed over to their owners were two cars, four motorcycles and 21 mobile phones.
