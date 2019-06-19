close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
June 20, 2019

Ceremony

Karachi

 
June 20, 2019

The Rangers spokesman said that a ceremony of handing over the valuables snatched from victims by criminals was held at the Anti-Terrorists Wing at the Rangers Headquarters.

The valuables were recovered from suspects by Rangers’ soldiers during their raids. The recovered valuables were handed over to the victims after carrying out thorough verification. The items handed over to their owners were two cars, four motorcycles and 21 mobile phones.

