Dry cleaner’s shop in DHA, truck in Mauripur gutted by fires

A dry cleaner’s shop in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood and a truck in the Mauripur locality were gutted by separate fires on Wednesday.

According to fire brigade officials, the dry cleaner’s shop is located at Street 26, Tauheed Commercial Area, Phase-V, DHA. The locals gathered on the site of the fire and tried to extinguish it themselves.

However, two fire tenders from the Cantonment Board Clifton and the DHA also arrived on the scene and doused the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but the fire brigade officials suspect that it apparently broke out due to a short circuit.

Separately, a truck was gutted by a fire in the Mauripur area. According to the fire brigade spokesperson, the fire broke out in a truck parked at a warehouse of a private company at Gate No. 6 of the new truck stand on Hawkesbay Road, within the limits of the Mauripur police station.

Reacting on the information received, fire tenders reached the site and extinguished the fire. According to the spokesperson, two fire tenders participated in the firefighting efforts, saying that they managed to douse the fire within half an hour. However, the truck and the stuff loaded on it were destroyed. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.