NAB gets 10-day physical remand of 3 accused in fake account case

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a ten-day physical remand of three accused allegedly involved in embezzlement of Rs846 million after opening the fake accounts.

The three accused including Finance Manager Tandu Sugar Mills Kazim Ali, Finance Manager Khoshki Sugar Mills Amanullah and Finance Manager Chamber Sugar Mills Faisal Nadeem had been produced before the AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir by the NAB officials.

The NAB prosecutor apprised the court that the three persons were accused of causing a loss of Rs846 million to the national exchequer after opening fake accounts on the names of nine employees. He said Kazam Ali was accused of embezzling Rs81 million, Amanullah Rs66 million and Faisal Nadeem had been found involve in corruption of Rs27.8 million.

The NAB prosecutor prayed the court to grant 14-day physical remand of the three accused for further investigation into the scam.

However, the defence counsel opposed the request and said there was no solid evidence against his clients in fake accounts case.

The court granted NAB physical remand of the accused and directed it to produce them again on June 28.