Tue Jun 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

House gutted in Peshawar

National

Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

PESHAWAR: A fire broke out in a house on Chamba Road in Nauthia that reduced goods to ashes. Shahid Bhatti, the owner of the house, said the family was outside the house to meet relatives when the fire broke out due to short-circuiting. All the goods worth over 4 million were gutted in the fire, he said, adding, and asked the government to provide him financial support. "My belongings have been reduced to ashes in the inferno," he added. Meanwhile, a fire broke out at gas pipeline in Hashtnagri that was put out. No damage or casualty was reported.

