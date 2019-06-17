close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
Bureau report
June 18, 2019

Two minor girls go missing in Peshawar

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Two minor girls went missing from the limits of Faqirabad Police Station, it was learnt on Monday.The missing girls were identified as Manahil and Maryam, aged around five years. The families lodged a complaint with the police. The police said a special team had been constituted for the safe recovery of the children.

