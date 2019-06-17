Two minor girls go missing in Peshawar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Two minor girls went missing from the limits of Faqirabad Police Station, it was learnt on Monday.The missing girls were identified as Manahil and Maryam, aged around five years. The families lodged a complaint with the police. The police said a special team had been constituted for the safe recovery of the children.
