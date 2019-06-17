close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 18, 2019

COAS orders medical treatment for 330kg obese man

National

 
June 18, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Taking notice of an appeal made on social media, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed a special medical treatment for a 330 kilogramme obese man from Sadiqabad.

Noor Hassan, who cannot travel in ambulance by road, will be airlifted in a military helicopter to Lahore today (Tuesday). He will be treated at a private hospital in the Punjab capital. Hassan is unable to move freely due to excessive weight. In 2017, the country’s most obese man Muhammad Naveed underwent laparoscopic surgery in Lahore.

The then 42-year-old weighed 360kg owing to family tendency and overeating. He was said to lose 150 kilos in six months after the surgery.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan