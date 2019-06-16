Man held for killing wife

A woman was allegedly beaten up to death by her husband at her house in District Central on Sunday.

The incident took place at a house located in Arsalan Homes, Shahnawaz Bhutto Colony, within the limits of the Khawaja Ajmer Nagri police station. Reacting to the information, rescue workers reached the site and shifted the woman, 25-year-old Sitara, to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. The body was later handed over to her family for burial.

Police officials also reached the site to investigate the incident. They also claimed to have arrested the victim’s husband who was identified as Rafiuddin. According to the police, the suspect killed his wife. He told the police that he and his wife had a physical fight when she returned home after two days of disappearance, adding that when he asked her where she had gone, she started fighting him during which she died.

Seventeen arrested

The Sindh Rangers arrested 17 suspects from different parts of the city, said the spokesman for the paramilitary force.

Adil, Awais, Danish, Mehsham Mehdi, Amsheed and Shaikh Umar were arrested from Kharadar, Mauripur, Memon Goth and Gadap for their involvement in dacoities and street crime.

Azeem, Kamran, Aga Faiz, Nadeem, Kamran Khan, Tanveer Khan, Mehmood Ghaznawi, Ammar, Sunny, Hashim and Abdul Ghafoor were arrested from Garden, Nabi Bux, Mauripur, Model Colony, Kharadar, Mithadar and Ferozabad for their involvement in dacoities, street crime and drug peddling.