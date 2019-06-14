Imran’s govt won’t stay forever: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday said Imran Khan should keep in mind that his government will never stay forever.

Bilawal declared the arrests of his father former president Asif Ali Zardari and his aunt Faryal Talpur a blackmailing tactic to divert the attention of the public from anti-people budget and to get passage of the budget from the National Assembly.

“There were no convictions against Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur and the arrests were made without evidence and the reason behind these kind of tactics was only to divert the attention from anti-people budget,” he said whileaddressing a press conference after the arrest of Faryal Talpur.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and the PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar were also present at the press conference. Bilawal said there is no coincidence in the politics as Asif Zardari was arrested just before the announcement of the Economic Survey and budget and now Faryal Talpur so that people divert their attention from the budget. “The rulers wanted to hide their incompetence,” he said.

The PPP chairman said it is ‘PTIMF’ budget based on the script of the IMF and if they managed to get it passed through rigging, then it would have no worth.

Bilawal said those who framed cases against women are cowards. “They should keep in mind that they have also sisters and daughters and they will not remain in the government forever, but they should prey that the PPP government come after them as the party never believed in political victimisation,” he said.

Bilawal said if the media was not free, judiciary was not independent, if the honourable judges were removed from their posts through conspiracies and if the people’s representatives were not allowed to represent their constituencies in the National Assembly, then what will be the difference between “Musharraf’s Pakistan and Naya Pakistan”.

“There is no difference between the dictator’s Pakistan and Naya Pakistan and the only difference is uniform,” he said. The PPP chairman said the National Assembly speaker was not issuing production order of Asif Zardari on the dictation of the “puppet government”.

The PPP chairman said that current puppet government is no match for them as the PPP has fought against the likes of Musharraf, Ziaul Haq and Ayub Khan. This is just the government of cowards,” he said. Bilawal said NAB is formed only for political victimisation and even if an angel is made its chairman he will serve the same purpose.

“The NAB chairman in his interview stated that if he takes action against the government members then the government will fall and after that interview what happened with the chairman and how he was maligned on a TV channel of an aide to prime minister,” he said, adding that so far no investigation was carried out on the issue.

Bilawal said Imran Khan’s government is also attacking the judiciary like Musharraf. “Imran Khan used to talk of one Pakistan but now it’s not one Pakistan but two Pakistans,” he said.

“You did nothing to me by putting my father in a jail and arresting my aunt, but I have objection on what have you done with the people of Pakistan with economic terrorism,” he said without mentioning the name of Imran Khan.

To a question, he said the people of the Pakistan were asking from the rulers why their pockets were empty, why rupee was continuously falling, why their homes were demolished in the name of encroachments, why we are bowing from the international community, why democratic leadership was in jails without any conviction and why terrorists and their facilitators were being kept in the guest houses.

He said the PPP will attend the all parties conference when it would be convened by Maulana Fazalur Rehman. He said mass mobilisation was necessary as there was censorship in the media that the message to the people through interviews and press conferences could not be conveyed so it has to reach to people.

To another question, he said he did not know about any case against Moonis Elahi in the NAB, but the NAB chairman himself stated in his interview that many cases were against the government and its allies.

He said Sardar Akhtar Mengal is a respected person and the PPP is in contact with him and hope that his party will support the opposition against the anti-people budget. “Not only the PTI but also their allied parties PML-Q, MQM will also have to give answers to the people of Pakistan,” he added.

Before the press conference, he said while talking to journalists that there was censorship on speaking in the National Assembly.