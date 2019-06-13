Rally seeks reconstruction of shrines in Saudi Arabia

PESHAWAR: The Yaum-i-Inhidaam-e-Jannatul Baqih rally was held on the call of Tehreek Nifaz-i-Fiqah Jafria (TNFJ) chief Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi to demand reconstruction of the sacred shrines in Jannatul Baqih and Jannatul Mualla in Saudi Arabia.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Allama Mohsin Ali Al-Hussaini deplored that the shrines of several holy figures at the Jannatul Baqih and Jannatul Mualla cemeteries were razed to the ground. He asked the Pakistan government to help reconstruct the shrines of the holy figures. The Allama said the government should make efforts to revive the glory of the two holy graveyards and convene a meeting of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation to look into the matter. He recalled that it was in 1924 when shrines of many holy figures of Islam were demolished in Jannatul Baqih and Jannatul Mualla.