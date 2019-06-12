IG tells Dolphins not to bother citizens in name of checking

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan has directed the Dolphin Force to ensure effective implementation of SOP during patrolling and snap checking on roads.

He also directed the Dolphin Force cops to do snap checking according to the sketches of wanted criminals involved in dacoity and incidents of snatching. He directed the Dolphin vigilance teams to effectively monitor patrol teams on roads and in case of any violation of the SOP a strict action should be taken against the cops responsible.

All patrol teams in beats should stay in close coordination with the monitoring officers in Punjab Safe Cities Authority to further improve the response time of Dolphin Force in case of any crime accident or any emergency.

He directed the cops to deal with the citizens in a congenial demeanour during patrolling and checking. He said only selected team leaders of patrolling teams should talk with the citizens and no family or citizen should be bothered in the name of checking.

He also lauded Dolphin Force SP Bilal Zafar on his briefing and said that refresher courses and SOP designed to improve the performance of Dolphin Force should also be implemented with zeal and hard work. The IG expressed these views while presiding a meeting at Central Police Office to review the patrolling and performance of Dolphin Force.

Earlier, SP Bilal Zafar briefed the IG that during the last few months 109 gangs involved in street crime were arrested in the provincial capital hence a significant drop was recorded in street crime rate.

While briefing about the public dealing of Dolphin Force, the SP said that 24 vigilance teams had been formed for monitoring of the patrolling teams. Public complaints against the Dolphin Force decreased by 49 per cent due to the strict implementation of the directions regarding public dealing. The IG lauded the performance of Dolphin Force and directed the officers to speed up up the refresher and training courses for the capacity building of force.

He said new skills to control crime should also be imparted to the officials so that they could perform their duties in best possible way. The IG said that during patrolling while checking suspicious motorcycles, other vehicles and individuals SOP should be followed giving preference to public convenience.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) BA Nasir, Additional IG Operations Inam Ghani, DIG Operations Capt (r) Atta Muhammad and DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan were also present.