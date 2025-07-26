Ai-themed film to depict drama at Elon Musk’s company

Elon Musk is all news these days. From Tesla scandal to newly launched Diners along with several other controversies, the tech mogul has caught the attention well!
The OpenAI founder will not leave the stage too soon as he is about to get highlighted in new AI-themed film.
It has been reported that, the American Comedian Actor Ike Barinholtz is being rumored to play Elon Musk in an upcoming movie called Artificial directed by Luca Guadagnino.
According to Variety, the film rumored to be based on the company OpenAI and notorious 2023 scandal that plagued the company around Thanksgiving, when the CEO Sam Altman was fired and rehired within days.
The movie is starring several well-known actors, including Monica Barbaro, Andrew Garfield, Cooper Koch and others.
It’s assumed that Garfield will play Altman, while Borisov will play Ilya Sutskever, a co-founder who led the movement to boot Altman out of the company.
There is no word on who Koch will be playing. Monica Barbaro (FUBAR) remains in talks to play chief technology officer Mira Murati.
The script was penned by Simon Rich (Miracle Workers) who will also produce alongside Heyday Films’ David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford, as well as Jennifer Fox.
The hyped film is described as a "Comedic drama set in the world of Artificial intelligence" with there being few details of its released to the public.
