Rangers arrest three suspects in raids

During their targeted operations, the Sindh Rangers arrested three suspects for their involvement in robberies, street crime and sale and purchase of drugs and illegal weapons, the spokesman for the paramilitary force revealed on Wednesday.

The spokesman said that the Rangers soldiers conducted a targeted raid in the Gadap area and arrested a suspect named Faizan, adding that the man was arrested for his involvement in a number of cases of robberies and street crime.

The official said that the paramilitary force also carried out a raid in the Memon Goth area, from where they arrested a suspect named Muhammad Danish, adding that the man was involved in the sale and purchase of illegal weapons.

The spokesman said that the Rangers troops conducted another raid in the Memon Goth area, from where they arrested a suspect named Shaikh Muhammad Ali, adding that the man was involved in operating a drug den in the locality.

The official said that the paramilitary force confiscated weapons, looted items and narcotics from the possession of the above-mentioned suspects.

Two ‘robbers’ held

The Airport police have arrested two robbers who were believed to have been involved in stealing accessories from vehicles in the parking lot.

District Malir police said in a statement that a raid was carried out by the Airport police and the raiding party arrested two suspects who were later identified as Muhammad Noor and Lal Muhammad with the looted items.

They added that the suspects used to steal accessories and equipment from vehicles in the parking lots. Moreover, said the police, they also recovered the looted items, which included side mirrors and laptops recently stolen from a vehicle, as well as weapons.

Police said the arrested men were involved in a number of such crimes and were wanted by different police stations of Karachi.